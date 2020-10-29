Society

ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Young people ages 18 to 24 are invited to be part of ABC7 NextGen Advisors! Help shine light on the amazing work young leaders are doing to Build a Better Bay Area.

As an ABC7 NextGen Advisor, you will have the unique opportunity to share insight, contribute to potential story development and take action to advocate for issues that affect our NextGen communities.

Your collaborative work with other NextGen Advisors and ABC7 team members will help bring these stories to life.

You will also have the chance to learn about media career paths and job openings and connect with leaders within The Walt Disney Company.

Please submit your application below. Participation is voluntary and unpaid. Until further notice, this advisory council meets every two months via Zoom.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Mimi.Kwan@abc.com. Deadline to be considered for the inaugural founding council participation is November 15, 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans vote early in record numbers, just days from Election Day
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
COVID-19 concern: College students returning home for holidays
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area approaches 120,000 cases
Silicon Valley Organization CEO resigns amid attack ad backlash
SFUSD preparing for gradual return to in-person learning
Show More
Share your voting experience here
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Facebook employees in U.S. to have Thanksgiving week off, memo says
Bay Bridge traffic picking back up amid COVID-19
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
More TOP STORIES News