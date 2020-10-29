ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Young people ages 18 to 24 are invited to be part of ABC7 NextGen Advisors! Help shine light on the amazing work young leaders are doing to Build a Better Bay Area.
As an ABC7 NextGen Advisor, you will have the unique opportunity to share insight, contribute to potential story development and take action to advocate for issues that affect our NextGen communities.
Your collaborative work with other NextGen Advisors and ABC7 team members will help bring these stories to life.
You will also have the chance to learn about media career paths and job openings and connect with leaders within The Walt Disney Company.
Please submit your application below. Participation is voluntary and unpaid. Until further notice, this advisory council meets every two months via Zoom.
If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Mimi.Kwan@abc.com. Deadline to be considered for the inaugural founding council participation is November 15, 2020.
