ABC7 NextGen Now: Inspiring the Next Generation of Women Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With women continuing to break barriers in non-traditional career fields, it is important to celebrate and honor their accomplishments. This NextGen Now conversation was recorded earlier in March, in accordance with Women's History Month and was led by our ABC7 NextGen Youth Advisory Council. NextGen Council members initiated and contributed to the production of this roundtable discussion.

Inspired by the work that women leaders within the Bay Area are carrying out in their day-to-day lives, we brought together a young student leader, an equal rights advocate, and a woman in sports to speak about their unique experiences.

During the course of the discussion, the theme of defying odds and women empowerment were at the heart of the conversation. The three panelists collectively acknowledge how there are struggles that women leaders inherently face. Though, they note that such obstacles should not deter women from reaching their goals. Instead, it can motivate young women to exceed expectations and show that women's abilities are not limited by their gender.

Acknowledging these great strides toward gender equality, we remember that the work is not over, and progress is still to be made.

To learn more about how to get involved in equal rights for women visit abc7news.com/takeaction.

Discussion participants:

Karina Nova, ABC7 News Reporter

Grace Cho, ABC7 NextGen Council Member

Megan Le, ABC7 NextGen Council Member

Lilliana Frasca, ABC7 NextGen Council Member

Sarah Glasser, ABC7 NextGen Council Member

Elen Chakhoyan, University of California, Berkeley

Justine Siegal, Founder of Baseball for All

Noreen Farrell, Executive Director of Equal Rights Advocate

