The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Let's face it- we're all getting older, and that comes with concerns and responsibilities. ABC7 News and the California Department of Aging invite you to a special town hall where you can find help, hope, and encouragement.

The ABC's of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser is moderated by ABC7's Spencer Christian. Experts will answer questions and discuss topics about aging including dementia, caregiving, insurance, and resources for families caring for seniors.

Our panel of experts include:

Susan DeMarois

Director | California Department of Aging

Dr. Anna Chodos

UCSF

Lee Pullen

San Mateo County Aging and Adult Services

Kathleen Kelly

Family Caregiver Alliance

RSVP to attend or town hall in person here:

Can't make or just have a question for our experts? Ask it here! You can stay anonymous if you wish.

Looking for Resources?

Take a look at the California Department of Aging's Resource Guide or check out our full vetted list of elder care resources here.

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser is presented in partnership with the California Department of Aging.