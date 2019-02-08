ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82

EMBED </>More Videos

British actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from "Tom Jones" to "Skyfall," has died at the age of 82.

LONDON --
Albert Finney, the British actor who starred in "Tom Jones," has died at age 82, his family said.

The actor's family said he "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."

Finney was nominated five times for an Oscar but never won. He gained fame back in the early 1960s.

He also had roles in "Murder on the Orient Express," ''The Dresser," ''Under the Volcano" and "Erin Brockovich."

In later years, he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller "Skyfall" and two of the Bourne films.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityfamous deathsactoru.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area school kids treated to free performance of Snow White
SF weekend: 'Chinatown Sweets,' oyster and stout festival, Botanical Garden meditation, more
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Cheap flights from San Jose to San Antonio, and what to do once you're there
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Acting attorney general braces for grilling from House Democrats
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Show More
Congressional negotiators closing in on border security deal
Movie shoot makes horrendous San Francisco traffic even worse
Officials to look into hovercraft for future Bay Area ferries
Developer offers new proposal in controversial Mission District project
Facebook summit aims to help connect groups and communities
More News