NEW YORK -- AFV - America's Funniest Videos - has been making America laugh for 30 years! In honor of the show's 30th Anniversary, ABC is airing "AFV: America This is You!"
Current host Alfonso Ribeiro took some time to talk about just what makes this show such an important part of TV history.
"It's pretty awesome - 30 years of this show making people laugh - that's a lot of crotch hits over the years," said Ribiero.
The special also checks in with former hosts Tom Bergeron of "Dancing with the Stars" and everyone's favorite "Full House" and "Fuller House" dad, Bob Saget. Ribeiro says that he owes this hosting gig to Bergeron who recommended him for the job when he decided to stop hosting.
"Tom Bergeron, who I think is the best host on television, literally went to ABC and said he thought I would be the best person in his mind to follow in his footsteps," said Ribiero.
Everyone has their favorites over the years, but for Ribeiro, his favorite are the "epic fails."
As the years have gone by, technology has grown leaps and bounds. Gone are the days of VHS. Today, viewers with funny clips to submit do so via the AFV website and also by their AFV app.
"People can send their videos to us by attaching it from their phones and send it right to us," said Ribiero. "So we are getting a lot more videos these days."
The 30th Celebration episode airing this Sunday, you'll be able to go back in time to see 30 years of hilarious videos and meet some of the folks who were in them.
Don't miss an all-new episode of "AFV" at 7 p.m. EST, followed by "AFV: America, This is You!" at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Alfonso Ribeiro talks 30 years of AFV - America's Funniest Videos
ABC PRIMETIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News