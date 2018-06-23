CELEBRITY DEATHS

Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural

Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is being remembered with a new mural that debuted in Santa Monica this week. (KGO-TV)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KGO) --
Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is being remembered with a new mural that debuted in Santa Monica this week.

The work has gone up at the Gramercy bar on Wilshire Boulevard.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: No drugs in system

Bourdain committed suicide June 8, 2018 while on location in France filming an episode of his TV show.

He was a frequent visitor to Southern California for his various shows.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
