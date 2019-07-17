Arts & Entertainment

Baby Shark Live! is swimming its way to San Jose for an extra show

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It seems people can't get enough of Baby Shark! It's the popular children's song that can either be annoying to you or charming.

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added to the Bay Area as part of its fall tour.

Baby Shark Live!, will be at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 20.

Tickets start at about $32 for the 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. shows on that day.

Kids will dance and sing-along to other songs too, including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On The Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance, according to organizers.

Pinkfong, the company that created the viral sensation, will be on tour at more than 100 cities this fall.
