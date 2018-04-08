Bay Area LIFE: LEGOLAND Castle Hotel

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGO) --After spending the day at LEGOLAND theme park, the fun continues at LEGOLAND Resort Hotel! Guests can choose their hotel room themes with options ranging from Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure, LEGO NINJAGO, or LEGO Friends complete with interactive LEGO features throughout.
Later this month, the LEGOLAND Castle Hotel opens presenting 250 premium LEGO Castle rooms with your choice of theme, including Knights & Dragons, Royal Princess, or Magic Wizard. There's fun at every corner with building tables, scavenger hunts, an entertainment courtyard, and a new restaurant, Dragon's Den Restaurant & Bar.
Located at the park's main entrance, hotel guests have exclusive early access to LEGOLAND California. Upgrade your park ticket to include admission to the Water Park and SEA LIFE Aquarium and enjoy a slew of slides, water rides, and exotic sea creatures. With a free buffet breakfast, nightly children's entertainment, a water park, sea life aquarium, and all things LEGO your ultimate family vacation awaits at LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND California Resort!
Address:
LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel
1 LEGOLAND Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
LEGOLAND CASTLE hotel opens April 27, 2018:
