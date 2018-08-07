ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner

We now know the winning bidder for the iconic "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
We now know the winning bidder for the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City -- cable network HGTV is the buyer.

RELATED: Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City

The announcement made Tuesday morning.

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house was accepted - only to later find out he was apparently outbid last weekend.


Bass took to twitter in response to HGTV's announcement, giving the network "kudos."



The home hit the market last month for the first time in 45 years.

