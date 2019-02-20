PASADENA, Calif. --BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off its 2019 world tour.
While the band is not making its way to the Bay Area, their very first "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour performance will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 4.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 1, according to the stadium's website.
After kicking off in Los Angeles, the tour will travel to Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka.
The exact tour dates are available on the band's website.
Last September, the K-pop group held a soldout concert at Oracle Arena where fans - also known as the "BTS Army" - lined up up, as they wanted to get the best spot possible with their general admission floor tickets.
BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon. In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.