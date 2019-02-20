ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS TOUR 2019: BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour right here in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PASADENA, Calif. --
BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off its 2019 world tour.

While the band is not making its way to the Bay Area, their very first "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour performance will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 4.

VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS' 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 1, according to the stadium's website.

After kicking off in Los Angeles, the tour will travel to Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka.

The exact tour dates are available on the band's website.

RELATED: K-pop sensation BlackPink makes US TV debut on 'GMA'

Last September, the K-pop group held a soldout concert at Oracle Arena where fans - also known as the "BTS Army" - lined up up, as they wanted to get the best spot possible with their general admission floor tickets.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon. In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbandmusic newslive musiccelebrityconcertSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
BTS fans in SoCal celebrate group's anniversary
BTS makes music history with top spot on Billboard 200
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Pixar's 'Kitbull' based in San Francisco
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Mean Gays' is 'Mean Girls' in drag
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Oakland teachers' bargaining team to meet with district ahead of planned strike
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered light showers
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
Victims plead with teenage burglary suspect to go home safely after running away
Westbound Hwy 37 reopens in Novato following closure due to flooding
American Airlines: No record passenger was on board
Sausalito landslide victims return home to retrieve items
UC Santa Cruz student faces federal drug charges for app
More News