Burning Man changing ticket sales to become more inclusive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the counterculture event Burning Man has risen in popularity, it has evolved from a gathering in the Nevada desert to celebrities shelling out big money to be apart of it.Organizers have reached the point where they want to get away from the exclusivity and become more inclusive so they are changing ticket sales.Burning man is expanding the low income ticket program and reducing the number of high-priced tickets. Also, they will be limited to 2 tickets per person.Registration for tickets starts on Wednesday, April 3, and ends on Friday, April 5.Tickets start at $425 each before taxes and fees and vehicle passes cost $100. The tickets themselves will go on sale April 10, registering does not guarantee you a ticket. In the past they have sold out in under an hour.Burners are also being discouraged from purchasing their tickets as part of a package deal, pay-to-play as its referred to has grown in recent years.Earlier this year an organizer posted a message railing against social media influencers, calling them out for exploiting the event for their own personal benefit.This year's Burning Man starts on August 25 and ends on September 2. The highlight will be on August 31 when the Burning Man effigy is set on fire.