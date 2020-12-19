Suisun City couple transforms their home into life-size gingerbread house using recycled materials

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One man's trash is a community's holiday treasure. A Suisun City couple has transformed their home into a life-size gingerbread house using recycled materials.
The couple has converted their home into an immersive must-see holiday event for the past three years and felt compelled to keep the tradition alive especially in a time when people needed it the most.
VnA's Gingy House is named after the two creators, Vince and Aaron. The couple was inspired to design and produce a magical winter wonderland for their nieces and nephews.
"When I was little, I remember seeing houses and streets full of lights. I loved it and I knew Christmastime was coming," said Aaron Sencil, Creator of VnA's Gingy House. "We should do something special for them (nieces and nephews) because they don't have that."
"I didn't think it was possible," said Vince Tanciongco, Creator of VnA's Gingy House. "The way Aaron thinks, his ideas are so large and grand. When we thought about what things we had lying around the house, instead of throwing things into the garbage or recycling bins let's see if we can turn it into art."
VnA's Gingy House props and decorations are handcrafted from recycled material. This year, twenty family members joined in to help create the whimsical candy land, but all from the comfort of their home to take safety precautions from COVID-19.
The life-size gingerbread house takes two months to create. Once Halloween is over, Vince and Aaron take all of their decorations down using some of the Halloween props as giant lollipops. They like to keep the process behind the scenes and unveil the gingerbread house the first weekend of December.
"You don't even feel like you are in California. You are in a magical, whimsical dream land," said Sencil. "This is a way of bringing out the inner child and inner magic that everyone has and deserves around this time of year."
This year, VnA added a new chimney that releases cotton candy scented fog and collaborated with Legendary Letters. A makeshift mailbox for letters to Santa is placed in front of the gingerbread house. 100 kids will receive a special written letter from Santa by Christmas.
Want to make sweet memories? Make a reservation and take a picture in front of the Gingy House with your loved ones.
"It's a gift to the community to enjoy especially during this year of 2020 that has been challenging for many of us," said Tanciongco. "A lot of our guests come here and say that it is an escape from reality. Never have we imagined the positive responses we were getting."
Electricity for the Gingy House can be expensive, VnA will be collecting 'dough-nations' to keep the tradition going. For more information, visit their GoFundMe Page.
VnA's Gingy House will be open through the first week of January, 6:00 p.m. - 10 p.m., weather permitting.
