STAR WARS

Disneyland and Disney World are getting a Star Wars Cantina

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney revealed details of an out-of-this-world watering hole set to open at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks.

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disney revealed details of an out-of-this-world watering hole set to open at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks.

In a Disney Parks Blog post Thursday, officials announced that Oga's Cantina will be opening at Black Spire Outpost inside the Star Wars-themed land in 2019.

RELATED: Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food

The cantina was described by parks officials as "the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," hinting that visitors can expect to sidle up to some familiar characters at the bar.

Disney officials also alluded to the fact that the cantina will likely serve alcohol, making it one of only two locations inside Disneyland to do so.

RELATED: London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

"Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using 'otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels," officials said in the blog post. "With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!"

The post also revealed that Oga's Cantina will feature an in-house DJ who may be familiar to Disney parks aficionados: RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid from Star Tours, will be spinning stellar tunes.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsdisneydisneylandDisney WorldalcoholAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STAR WARS
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital celebrates May 4 with Star Wars party
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Searching' director talks San Jose roots, challenges of creating digital thriller
VIDEO: Best moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
From food festivals to musicals, check out these Labor Day weekend events in Oakland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SF freshman facing 8 felony charges for bringing gun to school, discharging it
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Muni scuffle sparks outrage on social media
What Really Matters: The Backbone of America
Oakland A's players bring ballpark vibe to recovering kids
Soon-Shiong's Verity Health System files for bankruptcy
VIDEO: Best moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
Show More
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
ABC7 Stars: Tenderloin community organizer leads 'Safe Passage' for kids
'Searching' director talks San Jose roots, challenges of creating digital thriller
More News