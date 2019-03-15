Fremont singer Ashley Hess to appear on 'American Idol'

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A singer and song writer from the East Bay could be America's next singing sensation.
Fremont's own Ashley Hess is getting ready for her big debut on American Idol.
Hess will be featured on ABC's hit show this weekend when she auditions in front of the all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie!
ABC7 got a sneak peek of her performance. The singer channeled Norah Jones with her rendition of "Don't Know Why," leaving the judges impressed.
But, will it be enough to guarantee her a golden ticket to Hollywood?
The Bay Area will be cheering her on!
You can see American Idol this Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
