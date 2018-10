One man's walk around rural Ireland hit a high note, when he came across a singing donkey!Harriet the donkey is being praised for her operatic tones. Martin Stanton shared video of Harriet singing in Galway, Ireland on October 21.Stanton says he regularly brings treats to the donkey near his home.Stanton told ABC News he was shocked to hear her sing."She lives about 20 minutes away from me," he said. "I know the family who own her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hew-haws like other donkeys."