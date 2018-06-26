YOGA

Goats and yoga harmonize in the East Bay

"Goat Yoga" has caused quite a stir on social media. Now a class has come to the East Bay, in Brentwood. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
"Goat Yoga" has caused quite a stir on social media. Now a class has come to the East Bay, in Brentwood .

It's a yoga class on a wooden platform in the fields of Brentwood's First Generation Farms. And then they release the goats, six of them, to elevate this to a whole new level.

Eight-week-old "Cinnamon" was on patrol surveying the yoga class deciding who to snuggle with and who to just hang out with. Class participants said the goats made them smile and feel at peace. They described it as a non-judgmental experience.

"Snoopy" the goat added to the class by sniffing out socks and curiously checking out water bottles. The goat yoga instructor says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. "Everyone wants their picture. They just want to touch the goats and be acknowledged by the goats."

Sometimes the goats jump on participants' stomachs and backs and look as though they're about to "unload" on people. The instructor reminds everyone " They are animals. If you get some poop or pee on you it's a kind of bonus blessing."

Student Karina Thor ended up being the class' goat whisperer as they flocked around her. She said " I went last Friday and had a blast so I am a goat yogi now. I practice yoga and goats. What more can I ask for?"

Yoga classes with these Nigerian dwarf goats are selling out and the farm is thinking of adding more to the schedule.

