'Game of Thrones' writer George R.R. Martin makes rare appearance in Redwood City

The creator of "Game of Thrones" was at the mercy of fans in the Bay Area during a rare appearance at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City where he teased a new book and some secrets about how the hit HBO series came about. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
The creator of "Game of Thrones" was at the mercy of fans in the Bay Area during a rare appearance at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City.

He had a little fun teasing fans about when his next book is coming out. "I'm working on it," he said as cheers came from the crowd.

Martin talked to the crowd about how his family's fall from "riches to rags" helped create the story behind Game of Thrones.

"Oh, that house, other people are living there, but that was where my mother was born and, you know, all of my uncles and aunts were born in that house and grew up there, but now we're nothing. But we will be back," he said.

Martin was at the Fox Theatre to promote San Jose's Sci-Fi convention WorldCon -- which starts Thursday, and to raise money for Oakland-based Sci-Fi magazine "Locus."

