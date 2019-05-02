Garth Brooks gets techie in San Francisco, hosting a live game of 'Words With Friends'

So this happened! Thank you @garthbrooks for the incredibly generous interview. For all you Garth fans (so everyone!), he really is as kind as you’d hope... warmed my jaded journalist heart.😉 At 11p - I’ll explain why #GarthBrooks is in San Francisco to play a cell phone game... pic.twitter.com/2kjv96Ht1p — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) May 2, 2019

Eek! Garth Brooks sings a song that he says he’s been writing for 20 years! Thanks @DionLimTV for this video! We met Garth in San Francisco tonight, where he was hosting a live game of Words With Friends. My full story is at 11p. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/osUmmhzaRt — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) May 2, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Country music legend Garth Brooks was at the Zynga offices in San Francisco on Wednesday, to talk about his music and also host a live game of "Words With Friends."It might seem like an unlikely partnership; Garth Brooks collaborating with a tech company, but Brooks says his love for the cell phone game started with his wife, fellow country singer, Trisha Yearwood."She said look, there's this game I've been playing, you want to try it? And now 9 years later, I haven't beaten her once," exclaimed Brooks.During a fireside chat at the Zynga headquarters, Brooks sang a song that he says he's been writing for 20 years and explained how his music and the scrabble-like game technology aren't so different."I choose my words very carefully and they have to fit, so it makes all kinds of sense to me that myself, our band and crew, would go together, because it's all about just playing for a living and having fun," said Brooks.Brooks, who is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, is celebrating the launch of,, a seven disc vinyl box set featuring music spanning his career. Brooks says after 30 years in the business, he still loves a good concert."My favorite song to perform live... I don't know what it is, it just flies under the radar, but when you announce the next song that you're playing is 'Callin Baton Rouge', the place goes through the ceiling! It's crazy!"Brooks also shared a few words of wisdom. "The greatest question they say of all time, is why are we down here? And for me, that's the easiest answer on the planet. We're down here for each other. That's why there's more than just one of us, so just lean on people. Lean on your friends, they'll be there for you. You do the same for them."The specialevent continues with ongoing Garth Brooks-themed activities in the game, through May 5th and beyond.