Get paid $1,000 for binge-watching Disney+

Ears up, Disney fans. Your love of Nemo, Buzz, Woody, and the Lion King could earn you $1,000. All you have to do is watch 30 of your favorite Disney movies or shows in 30 days.
Reviews.org say they are excited about the November 12 launch of Disney Plus.
They are searching for a Disney fan to help them celebrate.
Besides the thousand dollars, you'll also get a subscription to Disney Plus for a year.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
