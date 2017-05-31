ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on 'The Simpsons'

In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Hank Azaria arrives at the "Brockmire" and "Documentary Now!" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu on "The Simpsons" in the wake of criticism that it's a stereotype.

RELATED: Hank Azaria gives graduates advice as characters from 'The Simpsons' during commencement speech

Azaria said on Tuesday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he hopes the Fox animated show makes a change, and he's willing to step aside if necessary.

Azaria said: "I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what 'The Simpsons' does."

RELATED: Best and worst TV neighbors

He added: "It just feels like the right thing to do."

People of South Asian heritage have criticized the heavily accented Apu for reinforcing stereotypes they say lead to bullying and self-loathing. Azaria said it makes him sad if anyone was bullied because of Apu. He said he "wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcartoontelevisionracismu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News