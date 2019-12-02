2-part Harry Potter play opens in San Francisco to sold-out crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Tony award-winning play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" had its official opening Sunday in San Francisco.Sunday afternoon was the red carpet premiere of the two-part play. Sunday night, the cast's curtain call was to a standing ovation from a sold-out crowd."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is about Harry Potter's life as a father and his son's experience at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.Benjamin Papac, who plays Albus Potter, Harry's son, describes the story is about the redemptive power of friendship. He says the play is a "roller coaster" of emotions."It was such an emotional moment when we got to final bow in front of the audience. I was just overwhelmed. And I took the time to savor that moment," says Papac.Tyler Patrick Hennessy, the 12-year-old actor who plays young Harry Potter, says it's hard to explain what it is like to be part of the global Harry Potter phenomenon, or even just to pick a favorite scene from the play."You can't really break it down to one scene because this show is amazing and it's so fun to be a part of. It's so fun to express the story," shares Hennessy.San Francisco and New York are the only U.S. cities where the play is being performed. It's just been announced that the show has been extended through July for the San Francisco run.