SF bookstore no longer selling 'Harry Potter' due to author J.K. Rowling's anti-transgender politics

San Francisco bookstore, The Booksmith, will no longer carry the "Harry Potter" series due to author J.K. Rowling's actions toward transgender women.

San Francisco bookstore, The Booksmith, will no longer carry the "Harry Potter" series due to author J.K. Rowling's actions toward transgender women.

San Francisco bookstore, The Booksmith, will no longer carry the "Harry Potter" series due to author J.K. Rowling's actions toward transgender women.

San Francisco bookstore, The Booksmith, will no longer carry the "Harry Potter" series due to author J.K. Rowling's actions toward transgender women.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One San Francisco bookstore has decided to stop carrying the "Harry Potter" series in response to author J.K. Rowling's politics.

The tipping point was Rowling's decision to use her income from the book series to start an organization called the J.K. Rowling Women's Fund. It was started to pay for legal representation to push for the exclusion of transgender women in gendered spaces.

The Booksmith on Haight Street acknowledges the significance of the book series in many of their staff members' upbringings -- but says it does not want to economically contribute to Rowling's new organization in any way.

"We're one private business making a decision to align our business practice with our own values and our customers' values, the freedom to do which, if I'm honest, is the one of the most rewarding parts of operating as a truly independent bookstore," said Camden Avery, the lead buyer and co-owner of The Booksmith. "We get to support the people who actually shop with us, do things that make sense to us and to them, and they appreciate it."

The Booksmith included a list of "Not HP" works in a blog post on its website.