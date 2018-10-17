MEGA MILLIONS

How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted

EMBED </>More Videos

Let's be real - the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions Jackpot. (KGO-TV)

By and Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Let's be real - the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions Jackpot.

Many people claim to have secret strategies to improve their odds, but do these strategies really work? We sat down with Berkeley City College statistics Professor Dr. Mike Orkin to get the mathematical truth:

Myth 1: There are LUCKY stores

Reality: Not really

"It is pure chance, so it doesn't matter what store you buy your tickets from, or where you buy your tickets, your chances are always the same. Interestingly enough, randomness has, creates patterns. And so just by chance, there will be some stores that sell more winning tickets than other stores."

Myth 2: There are HOT numbers

Reality: Kinda, sorta, not really

"Some people bet on the most frequently drawn numbers because those numbers are hot, some people bet on numbers that haven't come up for a while because those numbers are due. But in a game of pure chance, it doesn't make any difference. "

Myth 3: Your odds are better (over the long run) if you always play the most frequently-drawn numbers

Reality: No... and it could cost you!

"If you always play the most frequently drawn numbers, it does not change your chance of winning. But if you do win, there's more chance you'll have to split the pot with somebody."

Myth 4: The size of the jackpot and the number of players can affect your odds

Reality: No... but it's a better time to play

"Your chances of winning always stay the same, but you could win more money as the jackpot grows, so gambling-wise, it becomes a better bet."

Myth 5: There is no way to increase your odds

Reality: FALSE! There is one and only one way to increase your odds

"So there's no strategy that'll increase your odds of winning other than to buy more tickets."

For more stories, photos, and videos on Mega Millions, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgamblingmega millionslotteryu.s. & worldjackpotSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
More mega millions
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On screen and on stage: SF Symphony brings blockbuster hits to Davies Symphony Hall
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Check out ABC's Halloween schedule
Lea Michele and Darren Criss continue LM/DC tour on North American West Coast
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
SJSU celebrates 50 years of athlete activism
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Online auction letting people bid on a golf game with Klay Thompson
Jurors in Monsanto case speak out
Show More
Artist who made 800-pound hammer sculpture just wants it back
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Consumer Catch-up: Infant carriers recalled, Target launches cheese Advent calendar
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
More News