'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios

Monday is your last chance to ride the "Jurassic Park" ride at Universal Studios before it goes extinct.

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES --
The attraction will be shutting down after nearly 22 years to make way for an updated edition.

Dinosaurs will once again roam the park, with the new "Jurassic World" ride, paying homage to the multi-billion dollar franchise.

Park officials say the new ride will treat visitors to a "whole new experience" with the introduction of never-before-seen dinosaurs and the use of updated technology.

The "Jurassic World" ride is expected to open next year.

