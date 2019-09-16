K-pop sensation BTS is back from an extended vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- K-pop sensation "BTS" is back from their month-long vacation. On Monday, the group returned from their hiatus.Managers say it was their first break since their debut in 2013. BTS members spent the last month taking vacations and spending quality time with family, according to officials from Big Hit Entertainment.They will continue their world tour in Saudi Arabia next month and will wrap up the tour in Seoul on October 29.BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.The boy band performed in front of a sold out crowd in Oakland last year. Thousands of fans lined up to see them.