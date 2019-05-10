K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time

VIDEO: Go backstage with K-Pop band NCT 127 as they perform 'Simon Says'
The band hasn't been a huge hit on U.S. charts, but their fans are loyal.
One concert-goer traveled from Manteca to see the band. She and dozens of other fans lined up outside City National Civic hours before showtime.
"I can't process it right now! Like, am I really going to see them? I'm so excited," Sanliya Stanly told ABC7 News.
"They're really good dancers, they're great singers, and they're just really energetic. That's why I love them," said another fan.
NCT 127 group does bring a lot to the table. They sing and occasionally rap in both Korean and English. Their music is a mix of traditional pop, hip-hop and other genres.
The band isn't alone. So-called "K-pop" is having a moment in the U.S. In September, band BTS played to a sold-out crowd in at Oracle Arena. NCT 127 plays again in San Jose Friday night.