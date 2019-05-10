Arts & Entertainment

K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time

By Emily Burns
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hordes of eager fans welcomed Korean boy band NCT 127 to San Jose Thursday night. The nine-member group is in the midst of their first North American arena tour.

VIDEO: Go backstage with K-Pop band NCT 127 as they perform 'Simon Says'
EMBED More News Videos

K-Pop sensation NCT 127 explains the meaning behind their group name and inspiration for the songs on their first album Regular-Irregular and performs their hit "Simon Says".



The band hasn't been a huge hit on U.S. charts, but their fans are loyal.

One concert-goer traveled from Manteca to see the band. She and dozens of other fans lined up outside City National Civic hours before showtime.

"I can't process it right now! Like, am I really going to see them? I'm so excited," Sanliya Stanly told ABC7 News.

VIDEO: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

BTS Army out in force ahead of K-Pop band's concert at Oracle (1 of 5)

It was K-Pop mania in Oakland, where a massive crowd of BTS fans gathered for a concert at Oracle Arena. The history-making septet from South Korea has a legion of fans called BTS Army.



"They're really good dancers, they're great singers, and they're just really energetic. That's why I love them," said another fan.

NCT 127 group does bring a lot to the table. They sing and occasionally rap in both Korean and English. Their music is a mix of traditional pop, hip-hop and other genres.

The band isn't alone. So-called "K-pop" is having a moment in the U.S. In September, band BTS played to a sold-out crowd in at Oracle Arena. NCT 127 plays again in San Jose Friday night.
