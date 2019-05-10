K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5257897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> K-Pop sensation NCT 127 explains the meaning behind their group name and inspiration for the songs on their first album Regular-Irregular and performs their hit "Simon Says".

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hordes of eager fans welcomed Korean boy band NCT 127 to San Jose Thursday night. The nine-member group is in the midst of their first North American arena tour.The band hasn't been a huge hit on U.S. charts, but their fans are loyal.One concert-goer traveled from Manteca to see the band. She and dozens of other fans lined up outside City National Civic hours before showtime."I can't process it right now! Like, am I really going to see them? I'm so excited," Sanliya Stanly told ABC7 News."They're really good dancers, they're great singers, and they're just really energetic. That's why I love them," said another fan.NCT 127 group does bring a lot to the table. They sing and occasionally rap in both Korean and English. Their music is a mix of traditional pop, hip-hop and other genres.The band isn't alone. So-called "K-pop" is having a moment in the U.S. In September, band BTS played to a sold-out crowd in at Oracle Arena. NCT 127 plays again in San Jose Friday night.