Legendary drag queen Heklina to end San Francisco show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A popular San Francisco drag queen is taking a break from the spotlight. Heklina says she has decided to end her show "Mother", which she performs in at the nightclub Oasis.
She says she came to the decision after some soul searching. That's according to a post on her facebook account yesterday.
Heklina says she wants to spend more time in Palm Springs. She'll announce a final date for her last show soon. The drag queen legend is also known for her Golden Girls shows.
There are no plans to close Oasis.
