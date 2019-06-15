o.j. simpson

O.J. Simpson joins Twitter: 'I've got a little getting even to do'

LAS VEGAS -- O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter, telling his fans in his first post that he's "got a little getting even to do."

The newly created account bears the username @TheRealOJ32. It isn't verified with a blue check, but Simpson confirmed that the account is his in a phone interview with the Associated Press.

So far, the only post is a selfie-style video accompanied by two words: Coming soon.



"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," the video begins. "There's a lot of fake OJ accounts out there, so this one -- @TheRealOJ32 -- is the only official one."

"It should be a lot of fun. I've got a little getting even to do," the video concludes.

In just 12 hours, the video was viewed 2.61 million times, and the account gained more than 125,000 followers. It's only following six other accounts: the NFL, the University of Southern California's football team, the Heisman Trophy, Las Vegas attorney Malcolm LaVergne, Justin Simpson and sports journalist Tim Graham.

The account appeared almost 25 years to the day after the former NFL player's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime in what came to be known as "The Trial of the Century."

He later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. He insisted his conviction and sentence were unfair but said: "I believe in the legal system and I honored it. I served my time."

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegasnevadainternetsocial mediau.s. & worldtwittero.j. simpson
O.J. SIMPSON
OJ Simpson: Timeline of the white Bronco chase
O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: Behind-the-scenes photos
O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: A look back 25 years later
O.J. Simpson will use Twitter account to 'correct' what people say about him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News