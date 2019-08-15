Arts & Entertainment

Outside Lands festival-goers can file claims for missing items

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People clearly partied hard at Outside Lands this year. More than 300 festival-goers lost their ID cards last weekend at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The lost and found contains hundreds of other items: phones, car keys, handbags, clothes even a graphing calculator.

Outside Lands has posted a list of unclaimed items online, where owners can file a claim.
