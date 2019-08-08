Outside Lands Music Festival to include cannabis sales for first time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, the Outside Lands Music Festival will include cannabis sales.Organizers were granted permits from both the city and the state on Wednesday.Festivalgoers will only be able to buy and smoke pot in a special fenced-off area called Grass Lands. You have to be 21 or older to get in.Outside Lands calls it a "curated cannabis experience... Grass Lands spotlights the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. We invite you to stop by and explore interactive activities, live music, talks and more."The music festival opens at Golden Gate Park Friday at noon. It runs through 10 p.m. Sunday night.