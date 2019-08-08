Society

Outside Lands Music Festival to include cannabis sales for first time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, the Outside Lands Music Festival will include cannabis sales.

Organizers were granted permits from both the city and the state on Wednesday.

Festivalgoers will only be able to buy and smoke pot in a special fenced-off area called Grass Lands. You have to be 21 or older to get in.

Outside Lands calls it a "curated cannabis experience... Grass Lands spotlights the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. We invite you to stop by and explore interactive activities, live music, talks and more."

The music festival opens at Golden Gate Park Friday at noon. It runs through 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogolden gate parkmarijuanacannabis watchlive musicfestivalmusic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Morning Update: Rent increase bill, music store sale, cannabis at Outside Lands
Gov. Newsom backs CA rent increase cap proposal
High school on Treasure Island offers free housing to students
Show More
Riders quit SoulCycle in SF after concerns of connection to Trump fundraiser
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
After shootings, Trump visits Dayton, El Paso amid protests
Postmates gets permit to test robot delivery on SF sidewalks
Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
More TOP STORIES News