Remembering the man responsible for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has grown leaps and bounds, in part thanks to its creator and benefactor, Warren Hellman.He passed away in 2011.Hellman was a successful investor and banjo player, who once joked that he founded the festival in 2001 so he could join in with the world's best musicians.Music Programmer Chris Porter and festival Co-Founder Jonathan Nelson both remember Hellman's passion and his goal to give something truly special to the city: a world-class music festival completely free to the public.