Klay Thompson to have key role in 'Space Jam 2,' report says

Have you heard of China Klay? Well get ready for Space Jam Klay.The Athletic reports Warriors all-star Klay Thompson is one of the NBA stars that will be part of the cast of "Space Jam 2."The movie will star LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Oakland native Damian Lillard, as well as Chris Paul.The film is a remake of the 1996 box-office smash that starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.Filming is expected to start during the 2019 NBA offseason.