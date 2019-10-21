Arts & Entertainment

Ronan Farrow discusses 'Catch and Kill' on ABC7's 'Midday Live'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow discussed his long-awaited new book titled "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" on ABC7's "Midday Live."

The book details Farrow's journey first discovering and then reporting Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct as well as the intricate web of operatives trying to silence him. It also contains the claims of sexual assault by former "Today Show" host Matt Lauer.

RELATED: Ronan Farrow talks on GMA about allegations against Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'

Farrow said he'd learned of seven claims of sexual misconduct raised by women who worked with Lauer. "Several said they had told colleagues, and believed the network knew about the problem," he wrote.
NBC Chairman Andrew Lack, in a memo sent to network staff on that the network hadn't known of Lauer's behavior with Nevils until the day before he was fired. An internal investigation uncovered no claims or settlements associated with allegations of inappropriate conduct by Lauer before he was fired, Lack said.

But Farrow indicated that Lauer's behavior was an open secret at NBC. He quoted Lauer's former co-anchor Ann Curry - who left "Today" on bad terms with Lauer - saying she had told NBC executives that Lauer "had a problem with women" and they had to keep an eye on him.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscobooksharvey weinsteinsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire danger may force PG&E shutoffs in North Bay, Sierra
WATCH IN 60: SF mobile recycling, exercise study; epic Halloween show
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Show More
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Los Angeles brush fire threatening hillside homes
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
More TOP STORIES News