ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' canceled by ABC, reruns pulled by other networks after Barr tweet on Valerie Jarrett

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Hulu and the Laff comedy channel said Tuesday they were pulling re-runs of Roseanne from their schedules.

Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.

On Tuesday night, Barr returned to Twitter to apologize again and to leave a message for her fans:


Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, reiterated Dungey's statement on Twitter.


Cast member Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene, also spoke out.


Emma Kenney, who played Harris, said she'd called her manager to quit the show and found out it was canceled.


Wanda Sykes, who worked as a consulting producer on the show, announced before the show was canceled that she would be leaving the show.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCABC Primetimetelevision
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News