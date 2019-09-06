american idol

Singers lining up for 'American Idol' auditions in San Jose

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- American Idol auditions will be held in San Jose Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thousands of people from all over the county are expected to audition for Idol producers.

ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson attempted to rap her way to Hollywood since there's room in the game. Nicki Minaj retired earlier this week. Jobina's rap is worth a watch!

Everyone who is registered will be seen even if auditions go beyond 5 p.m.



Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to "American Idol" for a third season, along with Bobby Bones as the show's in-house mentor. Ryan Seacrest is on board as well.

You can catch their third season together this spring on ABC7.

