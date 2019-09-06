Singers lining up for 'American Idol' auditions in San Jose

ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson attempted to rap her way to Hollywood since there's room in the game. Nicki Minaj retired earlier this week. Jobina's rap is worth a watch!
Everyone who is registered will be seen even if auditions go beyond 5 p.m.
Sooo maybe I’ve discovered my second career? I’ve always wanted to rap on tv! 😂 Thanks #NickiMinaj for retiring this week! #AmericanIdol auditions kick off at 9am in San Jose today https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/mZl1CtKMMR— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to "American Idol" for a third season, along with Bobby Bones as the show's in-house mentor. Ryan Seacrest is on board as well.
You can catch their third season together this spring on ABC7.
See more stories and videos on American Idol.
People are starting to warm up their voices. Do you think they can make it to Hollywood?? #AmericanIdol #SanJose https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/lbV1xB30Hh— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019
#AmericanIdol auditions start at 9am in San Jose! I may rap my way to Hollywood. The journey starts here! More info on the registration process here 👉🏾 https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/UP6L0X05X3— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019