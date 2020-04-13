accuweather

Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- As Americans adjust their daily lives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, one socially distanced drive-in movie theater in Texas is a welcome sign of normalcy.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Cinema outside Austin closed last month like many other businesses but has been allowed to re-open provided it complies with strict social distancing regulations. Tickets are limited, cars must be spaced out in the parking lot with their windows rolled up, and customers aren't allowed to get out of their vehicles at all.

"It's hope. It gives people a reminder that real life is continuing in some way and we will persevere," Josh Frank, the owner of the portable pop-up drive-in theater, told AccuWeather.

One couple at the drive-in said their anniversary cruise to Puerto Rico was canceled, so they decided to celebrate with a night at the drive-in instead.

"It brings me back to when I was younger because I haven't been to a drive-in in a long time," Jeff Turkov said. "You're out, but you're not out. It's still cool."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaccuweathermoviestexas newsbusinessmovie newscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Early week spring warmth, showers possible this weekend
Video: Beautiful timelapse of 'Pink Moon' over Bay Bridge
What to know about your car as you stay at home
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Diaries: Bay Area residents share stories during novel coronvirus crisis
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Coronavirus updates: 85 more test positive in SF, death toll rises 15 in city
California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News