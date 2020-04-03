Dwayne Johnson uses 'Moana' song to teach daughter about hand-washing: VIDEO

In an adorable video posted Thursday to Instagram, Johnson rapped his portion of "You're Welcome" from the 2016 Disney film as he washed his daughter Tiana Gia's hands.
Johnson, who noted that his family was practicing social distancing, said singing the song was their "pre-daddy's shower ritual."
He continued: "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands."
"The coronavirus has gotta go!" he joked in an altered lyric, advising everybody to "stay healthy and stay safe."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that hand-washing is an important way to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has sickened more than a million people around the world. The agency recommends people wet their hands with clean, running water, lather hands in soap and scrub for at least 20 seconds before rinsing well.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.