The Santa Clara Vanguard inspires youth involvement in the performing arts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Formed in 1967, The Santa Clara Vanguard (SCV) Drum & Bugle Corps is a world-class musical organization known for inspiring communities and enriching the lives of young adults. The SCV strives to provide increasing opportunities for education, participation, and excellence in the performing arts.

Pacific Procession is an exciting drum corps event happening on Monday, June 24th, at Santa Clara High School. This event features special performances by the Santa Clara Vanguard, Vanguard Cadets, and the Santa Clara Big Band! Not only will you enjoy the corps' highly anticipated 2019 productions, but you'll also have the unique opportunity to take a peek behind the scenes. Come early to catch a glimpse of the rehearsal process and witness first-hand the fellowship and camaraderie that is the driving spirit of the Vanguard Music and Performing Arts.

Go here for ticket information.

Click here for more information on the SCV. https://www.scvanguard.org/
