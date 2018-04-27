MARVEL

VIDEO: Avengers movie magic at San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum

EMBED </>More Videos

A reproduction of the Infinity Gauntlet is on display as part of an exhibit on Avengers costumes and props at The Cartoon Museum in San Francisco, CA. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
These days, movie magic is more than just about what happens on screen.

"In the old days, all the costumes and how the film was made was all hidden," said Allan Lavigne, as he installs a reproduction of the Infinity Gauntlet at San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum. "But today, everyone wants to see the costumes in person, how the film was made or how the props were produced. It doesn't seem to take the magic away from them."

RELATED: 'Avengers: Infinity War' character round-up

For the past 40 years, Lavigne has been producing costumes and props for television and movies. His work is now on display at the museum as part of the exhibit "The Infinity War Pantheon: The Art of Allan Lavigne and the Bronze Armory."

Among the many items at the exhibit are a torso of an Iron Man suit from the original 2008 movie, a Dr. Strange outfit, a Black Panther mask, Thor's hammer, the Infinity Gauntlet and an Iron Spiderman suit.

"In the actual film, the costume was done in CGI (character generated imagery). So, I had to create a costume from scratch that would work in the real world," said Lavigne, who crafted the Spiderman outfit from a small picture rendering from the movie. He did not get any instructions or specifications from the movie studio.

RELATED: Disneyland adding new Marvel attractions, replacing 'A Bug's Land'

Besides working for Hollywood, Lavigne makes reproductions of superheroes for museums and conventions, like Comic Con. He plans to add more costumes to the exhibit over the summer.

His work will remain on display at the Cartoon Art Museum until Labor Day.

Click here for more stories related to Marvel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemarvelmarvel comicsmuseum exhibitcostumesmovie premieremoviescostumed charactersabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARVEL
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
Fans line up in Oakland for 'Black Panther' comic book
Shaver Lake buzzing with 'Marvel'-ous excitement
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News