What it's like attending the Oscars from start to finish

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --We sent ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim on one of her favorite assignments-- covering the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood. In addition to covering the stars and Bay Area wins, her red carpet journey was Oscars gold!
Made it to the red carpet ✨! Feeling super glam in my final #Oscars2019 look! ❤️ https://t.co/gBtkcLsENr pic.twitter.com/DJGKLINFr1— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 24, 2019
Early Sunday morning, celebrity hairstylist Mena Mead met Dion in her hotel room to get the royal treatment. Complementing the lavender sparkle gown by Theia, chosen by 54-percent of viewers in our on-air poll, Mena wanted to create some old Hollywood glamour with soft waves.
When the last hair was put into place, she was off to style at the Vanity Fair party later that day, along with some mystery celebrities she was not allowed to reveal!
RELATED: Here's a San Francisco hair salon's connection to the 91st Oscars and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
From there, it was onto the red carpet, buzzing with excitement and press from all over the world. It was quite a transformation from what it looked like just 24 hours earlier. Three velvet ropes were laid down to indicate which lanes each celebrity, handler or family member needed to walk through to get to the Dolby Theater for the big show.
Dion caught up with some Bay Area folks who were in the stands to watch the celebrities arrive.
Stephanie from Vallejo said "My boss brought me here...it's crazy and amazing, I'm shaking amazing!"
OSCARS 2019: See full list of 91st Academy Awards winners
A woman from San Francisco in a nearby stand is equally as elated.
"I am excited and fascinated and thrilled to be here. I hope Brad Pitt is here. Oh my God, it's a dream come true if I get to see him!"
As the celebrities arrive, it's clear the trend this year is bright pops of color. Hot pink ruled, along with a bright yellow from talk show host Maria Menounos.
Perhaps one of the most bold color choices was on Aquaman star Jason Momoa who wore a pink designer scrunch on his wrist to match his pink velvet tuxedo!
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Inside the Dolby Theater, the Bay Area represented with Mahershala Ali of Oakland winning for Best Supporting Actor in Green Book. Ali beat out Daly City born Sam Rockwell.
Even though Oakland's Ryan Coogler wasn't up for an award himself-- the blockbuster film he directed, "Black Panther" swept up and won best Music Score, Costume and Production design.
The Bay Area sound team comprised of Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Benjamin A. Burtt didn't end up taking home the award for Best Sound Mixing for Black Panther, they collectively say they've already won, just being nominated.