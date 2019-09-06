Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions

People traveled from around the state and the world for a shot at the title.
Sooo maybe I’ve discovered my second career? I’ve always wanted to rap on tv! 😂 Thanks #NickiMinaj for retiring this week! #AmericanIdol auditions kick off at 9am in San Jose today https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/mZl1CtKMMR— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019
Sarah McBeth is from South Africa.
"Everybody has that same story," McBeth said. "They always wanted to try it out and I just feel like America's got talent. Let's just say that. Also, everything on this side is bigger, better-- the experience. So why not?"
"My dad surprised me one day and said, 'Hey I have tickets to San Jose. And I was like, 'why are we going to San Jose?' He was like, 'American Idol.' I was like 'no way,'" Morgan Johnson, an Upland resident, said.
The process to make it to the big stage isn't easy. There's paperwork, lots of waiting, and you don't walk straight in front of the judges. There's a tough crew of producers the Hollywood hopefuls have to impress first.
People are starting to warm up their voices. Do you think they can make it to Hollywood?? #AmericanIdol #SanJose https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/lbV1xB30Hh— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019
"I've never done an audition like this before," Tyler Rich, a Santa Rosa resident, said. "I have a theater background. I'm used to auditioning and everything, but nothing of this caliber, so I'm super excited."
"It's really cool to see all these people who are great singers," Kayla Jackson, an Antioch resident, said.
It was! Remember, it's OK if you don't win. I mean, have you heard of Jennifer Hudson?
"American Idol" auditions are slated to end at 5 p.m. Friday, but will continue if registered individuals have not seen a producer.
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to "American Idol" for a third season, along with Bobby Bones as the show's in-house mentor. Ryan Seacrest is on board as well.
You can catch their third season together this spring on ABC7.
😱 doors have officially opened for #AmericanIdol auditions, but the line outside is no joke! Singing starts at 9am. https://t.co/SXhctISkBV pic.twitter.com/4orQkkEMUm— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019
#AmericanIdol auditions start at 9am in San Jose! I may rap my way to Hollywood. The journey starts here! More info on the registration process here 👉🏾 https://t.co/zi4Q3vXDm1 pic.twitter.com/UP6L0X05X3— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 6, 2019