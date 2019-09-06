american idol

Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Danita Chan of Tracy and John Turri of Salinas were both in line before the sun outside the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in hopes of becoming the next American Idol.

People traveled from around the state and the world for a shot at the title.



Sarah McBeth is from South Africa.

"Everybody has that same story," McBeth said. "They always wanted to try it out and I just feel like America's got talent. Let's just say that. Also, everything on this side is bigger, better-- the experience. So why not?"

"My dad surprised me one day and said, 'Hey I have tickets to San Jose. And I was like, 'why are we going to San Jose?' He was like, 'American Idol.' I was like 'no way,'" Morgan Johnson, an Upland resident, said.

The process to make it to the big stage isn't easy. There's paperwork, lots of waiting, and you don't walk straight in front of the judges. There's a tough crew of producers the Hollywood hopefuls have to impress first.



"I've never done an audition like this before," Tyler Rich, a Santa Rosa resident, said. "I have a theater background. I'm used to auditioning and everything, but nothing of this caliber, so I'm super excited."

"It's really cool to see all these people who are great singers," Kayla Jackson, an Antioch resident, said.

It was! Remember, it's OK if you don't win. I mean, have you heard of Jennifer Hudson?

"American Idol" auditions are slated to end at 5 p.m. Friday, but will continue if registered individuals have not seen a producer.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to "American Idol" for a third season, along with Bobby Bones as the show's in-house mentor. Ryan Seacrest is on board as well.

You can catch their third season together this spring on ABC7.
