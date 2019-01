2018 BOX OFFICE HITS WITH OSCARS BUZZ

HISTORICAL BEST PICTURE WINNERS THAT DOMINATED THE BOX OFFICE

When Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday, there's a chance you'll recognize a few more names than usual. Big hits likeandhave been picking up recognition and major Oscars buzz as awards season heats up.Will a box office hit go home with the top prize? Here are the 2018 hits that are vying for gold, as well as a look at how Best Picture winners have fared at the box office in the past.The following films earned at least $100 million at the box office so far and are among the top 20 films with Best Picture buzz on oddsmaker site Gold Derby Box office: $700 million (the top film of 2018 and third highest gross of all-time Best Picture odds: Will Black Panther smash Oscars records the way it smashed the box office? The Marvel megahit was among the top film winners at the Critics' Choice Awards . Riding its critical acclaim since its release nearly a year ago, it's solidly within the list of films expected to be nominated for Best Picture, but there are about five films currently listed as having better odds to win.Box office: $204 millionBest Picture odds: There is hardly a consensus among experts, but many are still calling the Lady Gaga flick the safest bet to win Best Picture. Gaga tied for Best Actress at the Critics' Choice, though the film did not win Best Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes, as many predicted it would. Though he doesn't have any big wins under his belt, Bradley Cooper is expected to be nominated for his acting and directing, adding to the film's buzz.Box office: $202 millionBest Picture odds: After a surprise Best Picture - Drama win at the Golden Globes, Gold Derby now puts Bohemian Rhapsody in the top 10 films most likely to be nominated.Box office: $188 millionBest Picture odds: The horror film is not among the top 10 films expected to be nominated for Best Picture. With buzz in multiple categories, though, it could very well pull off a surprise on the morning the nominations are announced.Box office: $174 millionBest Picture odds: The summer rom-com generated buzz because it was wildly popular at the box office. A few experts still have it on their ballot, but the consensus seems to be that even a nomination is a long shot, at least when it comes to the top category.Box office: $160 millionBest Picture odds: The feel-good Disney sequel has been called "practically perfect" by some critics. Over at GoldDerby,has been given a chance at being nominated in several categories. In the Best Picture category, it now sits just outside of the most likely nominees.How often do films that perform well at the box office also get named the Best Picture of the year? Among the top 100 films of all-time adjusted for inflation, ( as determined by Box Office Mojo ), just 17 won Best Picture. Of that list, only one comes from this century.Here's a snapshot of those Best Picture hits:Year released: 1939Total domestic gross: $198 millionNo, that number is not adjusted for inflation. The epically long romance film starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh brought audiences back to the theater again and again. Not only did it win top honors at the Oscars, when the numbersadjusted for inflation, the 80-year-oldhas held on as the most successful movie of all time Year released: 1959Total domestic gross: $74 millionSpeaking of historical dramas that made history at the Oscars,was wildly successful by the standards of the 1950s. It also won 11 Oscars, and at the box office it is among the top 15 films of all-time when adjusted for inflation.Year released: 1965Total domestic gross: $159 millionThe 1960s were a decade of popular musicals getting recognition, withtaking home an outstanding 10 awards in 1961 andtaking home eight in 1964. Though Thewon just five, it was the clear winner at the box office. The beloved Julie Andrews musical is the third most popular movie of all-time adjusted for inflation, surpassed only byand the original(which did not win Best Picture).Year released: 1972Total domestic gross: $134 millionNot only wasa highly regarded success, it won Best Picture -- and so did its sequel two years later. The original has made many a "best films of all time" lists. In fact, it's at the second spot on the American Film Institute's list, surpassed only by. The latter, however, did not win Best Picture and did not see nearly as much success at the box office.Year released: 1976Total domestic gross: $117 millionThe Italian Stallion can certainly hold his weight on any list of successful films. The originalwas a knock-out at the box office and took home three Oscars including Best Picture.Year released: 1994Total domestic gross: $330 millionTalk about a film that won over popular audiences and the Academy alike -- the Tom Hanks classic took home six awards, including Best Picture, and it has an audience rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes with more than 1 million people weighing in.Year released: 1997Total domestic gross: $659 millionPerhaps the only love story that can contest with Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler is that of Jack and Rose. 1997 Best Picture winneris tied for the most awards of all time at the Oscars with 11. At the box office, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet flick has earned more total dollars than any other Best Picture winner to date.Year released: 2003Total domestic gross: $377 millionis one of just two sequels ever to win Best Picture (the other was). Theinstallment is also far-and-away the most successful Best Picture winner of the past two decades.