OSCARS

When are Oscars nominations announced? What to know about Oscars nominations, host and date for 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars are just around the corner! The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.

As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. A replacement host has yet to be announced.

Here are additional key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony:
  • Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
  • Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
  • Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
  • Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
  • Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
  • Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
  • Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsmoviesaward shows
OSCARS
Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host amid backlash over anti-gay tweets
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
Join the festivities! Holiday fun at the SF Symphony [Sponsored]
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
SF weekend events: Parol Lantern Festival, holiday runs, a dog holiday party, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police release body cam video of incident involving Reuben Foster
Oakland First Friday: Here's what's going down in the 'Town'
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Multi-car crash causes major traffic jam on Interstate 80 in Berkeley
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
Show More
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, cool weekend
More News