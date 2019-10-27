Evacuations ordered for Martinez fire with 'rapid spread'

Evacuation zone update in Martinez, Alhambra Ave is closed both directions and evacuation zone slightly larger. pic.twitter.com/6CJ7UDXYPP — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

2nd Alarm Fire on Alhambra Ave / Forrest Way now has evacuation zone for the area in yellow. Currently 5 acres. CWS Alerts sent pic.twitter.com/Ern4aqMQs6 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

ConFire units responding to a 2 acre fire with rapid spread in Martinez in the area of Alhambra Ave / Forrest Way — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

