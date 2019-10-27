Evacuations ordered for Martinez fire with 'rapid spread'

The 2ndalarm blaze is five acres, but officials say it is spreading rapidly.
It is burning in the area of Alhambra Ave. and Forest Way.
Alhambra Way is closed in both directions.
Evacuations have been ordered for the area in yellow on the map, Officials have already expanded the evacuation zone once.
Evacuation zone update in Martinez, Alhambra Ave is closed both directions and evacuation zone slightly larger. pic.twitter.com/6CJ7UDXYPP— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019
2nd Alarm Fire on Alhambra Ave / Forrest Way now has evacuation zone for the area in yellow. Currently 5 acres. CWS Alerts sent pic.twitter.com/Ern4aqMQs6— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019
ConFire units responding to a 2 acre fire with rapid spread in Martinez in the area of Alhambra Ave / Forrest Way— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019