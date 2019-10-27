Evacuations ordered for Martinez fire with 'rapid spread'

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving fire that is prompting evacuations in Martinez Sunday, according to Contra Costa Fire.

The 2ndalarm blaze is five acres, but officials say it is spreading rapidly.

RELATED: New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24 due to fire

It is burning in the area of Alhambra Ave. and Forest Way.

Alhambra Way is closed in both directions.

Evacuations have been ordered for the area in yellow on the map, Officials have already expanded the evacuation zone once.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinezevacuationfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
Crews continue battling Kincade Fire as evacuations grow
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24
Vallejo fire: Harrowing video shows flames on both sides of I-80
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Show More
Kincade Fire: Timelapse video shows rapid spread at Geyser Peak
Customers left in the dark as PG&E outages take effect
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
Kincade Fire rips through Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg
More TOP STORIES News