Evacuations ordered in Bay Point due to fire in natural gas pipeline

An entire community is under evacuation because of a fire in a natural gas pipeline owned by Chevron.The pipeline is running along train tracks off Poinsetta and Suisun Avenue in Bay Point.Anyone in the Bay Point area by North Broadway to the West, Summer Way to the East, Suisin Avenue to the North and Willow Pass Road to the South should evacuate - and plan to be gone overnight.Calgary Temple Church and Bay Point Bart are being used as evacuation centers.Confire has shut down the rail in both directions.The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical power line falling, which started a fire near a valve junction on the Northern California Gas Line near Pittsburg, according to officials.Chevron representatives are on scene.