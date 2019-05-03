ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bay Area 'fake nanny' nabbed by police for alleged identity theft, cruelty to a child

KENSINGTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police arrested a woman suspected of stealing the identity of nannies, as part of an alleged scam to victimize Bay Area families, a source has told ABC7 News."Ms. Monticalvo - do you have anything to say to the families who you've allegedly been scamming," asked ABC7 News reporter Kate Larsen to Darlene Marianna Monticalvo.Monticalvo had no response as Kensington Police pulled out of their station with her in the back. Police were driving her to jail in Martinez Thursday night.Monticalvo has a lengthy criminal history of grand theft and check fraud dating back to '80s. She was in court in Contra Costa County in 2004, accused of posing as a fake nanny, who stole from Bay Area families.Families recently in contact with ABC7 about Monticalvo, say she uses multiple aliases and phone numbers to try and secure nanny positions."It is very very horrifying, very scary, it's kept me up at night, lets put it that way," said a woman, who is so afraid of Monticalvo that she did not want to be identified.The woman is a Bay Area nanny and says last month, Monticalvo pretended to be a mom looking to hire her."I shared my teaching credential, I shared transcripts, I shared my DMV printout."But when Monticalvo did not want to meet in person, she quickly realized her potential employer was up to no good."I told her straight out, I think you're scamming me. Please destroy my documents. She then flipped out on me, accusing me all kinds of things as if I was the one who was in the wrong," said the nanny.Monticalvo allegedly used the nanny's personal information to steal her identity and then used her good name to interview for jobs with families in San Francisco.Those families realized something was not right and contacted the real nanny who informed Emeryville police."She's prolific is one way to put it," said Officer John Corcoran, who led Emeryville PD's investigation. "I'd still consider her dangerous," said Corcoran, who added, "I wouldn't want her in my house, watching my children."Oakland Police have a warrant out for Monitcalvo's arrest, for felony identity theft and misdemeanor cruelty to child by inflicting injury.A spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney's office, said the cruelty to a child charge stems from an incident last year, in which Monticalvo allegedly let an infant boy cry for extended periods of time and forcefully put him down in his crib.Officer Corcoran says Monticalvo will initially be booked on the Oakland charges. He says Emeryville Police will present their case to the Alameda County District Attorney's office on Friday.Corcoran expects more victims to come forward.