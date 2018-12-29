SFPD Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the man shown in these photographs. He is wanted in a robbery & attempted murder which occurred at Cyril Magnin/Ellis today. Please call our anonymous tip line at(415)575-4444 if you can ID him. SFPD Case 180977559. pic.twitter.com/t0Y6Hilij0 — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 29, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4988665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WARNING: The video in this story may be offensive to some viewers.

San Francisco police are looking for 25-year-old Melton Earl Kelly, a man wanted for attempted murder and robbery.Police say Kelly was involved in a gruesome incident Friday near Union Square shortly before 5:00 p.m. and was caught on camera.Jenny Shao recorded the video that's now being used as evidence. The fight unfolded in front of the Carl's Jr. next to the Powell Street BART station entrance.Much of Shao's video was too violent to show."It made me disgusted to see it," Shao said. "But, also like I mentioned, it angered me."Police are looking for the man wearing a black hoodie in the video.Parts of the recording show him repeatedly punching and stomping the victim in the face. Someone can be seen in the video attempting to break it up. Shao said bystanders called police."On one hand I was surprised," Shao said. "On the other hand, I was really frustrated to hear this has been an escalating ongoing issue."Last week, another video was taken of a man getting stomped on and assaulted on Mason Street, a few blocks away from the latest fight."The victim was being wrestled," Shao said. "He was being choked. He was gasping for air."Shao said she usually sees officers around the area. "But on that day at that moment," Shao said. "Where were they? I didn't see a single one."The Mid-Market area draws thousands of tourists and many issues along with it. ABC7 News had to stop the interview with Shao at one point because of harassment."Can you get more of the guards to get these people out of here," Shao said in response.The encounter between the ABC7 News crew and the individuals didn't escalate, but Shao said in too many cases they do.She refuses to accept the recent incidents as the new normal. She said the video was her way of seeing something and saying something.ABC7 News asked SFPD for a comment, but a commander said the incident is still an active investigation.Anyone that recognizes the wanted man in the video should call SFPD's anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.