Man caught on video in brutal assault, robbery in San Francisco arrested

San Francisco police have arrested a man wanted for a brutal attempted murder and robbery. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police have arrested 25-year-old Melton Earl Kelly, a man wanted for attempted murder and robbery.

Police say Kelly was involved in a gruesome incident Friday near Union Square shortly before 5:00 p.m. and was caught on camera.

Jenny Shao recorded the video that's now being used as evidence. The fight unfolded in front of the Carl's Jr. next to the Powell Street BART station entrance.

Much of Shao's video was too violent to show.

"It made me disgusted to see it," Shao said. "But, also like I mentioned, it angered me."



Parts of the recording show him repeatedly punching and stomping the victim in the face. Someone can be seen in the video attempting to break it up. Shao said bystanders called police.

"On one hand I was surprised," Shao said. "On the other hand, I was really frustrated to hear this has been an escalating ongoing issue."

Last week, another video was taken of a man getting stomped on and assaulted on Mason Street, a few blocks away from the latest fight.

"The victim was being wrestled," Shao said. "He was being choked. He was gasping for air."

Shao said she usually sees officers around the area. "But on that day at that moment," Shao said. "Where were they? I didn't see a single one."

WARNING: The video in this story may be offensive to some viewers.

