Victim of landslide at San Francisco's Fort Funston identified by family on GoFundMe page

Family members are identifying the woman killed in a landslide at San Francisco's Fort Funston as Kyra Scarlet. (GoFundMe)

Updated 17 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Family members of the Fort Funston landslide victim have identified her as Kyra Scarlet.

On a GoFundMe page, the family says "On Friday, February 22, 2019 our dear Kyra Sunshine Scarlet was the victim of a freak landslide at San Francisco's Fort Funston beach."



TIMELINE: Fort Funston has a long history of erosion

Rescue teams shoveled through the sandy debris on the beach for hours the day of the slide. The search for Kyra's body is still ongoing.

"The only solace is she was with her friend and dog on a beach with a view of an ocean, which was her happy place," the GoFundMe says.

Kyra leaves behind a mom and dad, older brother and sister, and two younger sisters and a nephew, according to the page.

Immediate family says they are traveling from Utah to California to be near Fort Funston as the search continues, which is one of the reasons for the GoFundMe page.

EMBED More News Videos

The high tide and current weather conditions are putting a stop in the recovery efforts for the missing woman in the Fort Funston landslide.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscorockslidesearchbay arealandsliderescuesearch and rescuehikinggofundme
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in 5 CA counties due to flooding
Updated 22 minutes ago
PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated 2 hours ago
Bryce Harper, Phillies finalizing deal, ESPN reports
Updated an hour ago
Russian River slowly receding, major damage remains in Guerneville
Updated an hour ago
3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash
Updated 3 hours ago
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area teachers hold sickout to support striking Oakland teachers
Updated an hour ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Updated 2 hours ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
More TOP STORIES News