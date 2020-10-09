Family & Parenting

5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KGO) -- A 5-year-old girl in Rhode Island battling an advanced form of kidney cancer had one word to describe her special day as a Disney princess.

"Magic," said a very shy Arianna Taft.

She transformed into Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida during a magical photo shoot.

RELATED: Mom recreates viral photo shoot with 6 new babies dressed as Disney princesses

Photographer Ashley Richer says heard about how much Arianna loved Disney princesses and stepped up to make her feel like a real one.

She even ordered costumes for her to wear ahead of time.

RELATED: Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Richer took the photos free charge as she has for other sick children in similar circumstances.

"Every second of it is amazing. It's really just to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they're going through," said Richer during an interview with WJAR-TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingrhode islanddisneyphotographycancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M
Mom recreates viral photo shoot with babies as Disney princesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF task force lays out recommendations for economic recovery amid COVID-19
Trump plans to hold 1st public event since COVID diagnosis: Sources
Moms 4 Housing mother: 'Housing is a human right'
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Baby photo shoot honors mom killed by DUI suspect
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Show More
UCSF releases initial findings of COVID-19 pregnancy study
Watch out for scammers posing as Amazon employees
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Group gives update on proposal for Black-owned NFL team
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
More TOP STORIES News